ITT (ITT) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. ITT has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,461.16, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $683.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that ITT will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In other ITT news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $458,630.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,681,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 95.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 401,902 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $18,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 66.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 337,455 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,857.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 286,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

