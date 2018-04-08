Iungo Hits One Day Volume of $18,760.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Iungo has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $18,760.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00685935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo launched on February 1st, 2018. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

