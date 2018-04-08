Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 31,000 Shares of JA Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:JASO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of JA Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:JASO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,913 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.25% of JA Solar worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JASO. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of JA Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 408,948 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JA Solar by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JA Solar by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JA Solar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JA Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

JA Solar stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. JA Solar Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $335.95, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JASO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JA Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded JA Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded JA Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

About JA Solar

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services.

