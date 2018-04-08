Jabil (JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jabil (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Jabil posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Goldman Sachs reduced their target price on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,897.85, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. Jabil has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $384,193.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,981 shares of company stock worth $2,908,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,673,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,435,000 after acquiring an additional 616,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,980,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jabil by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,725,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,036,000 after acquiring an additional 745,305 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,149,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,918,000 after acquiring an additional 465,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jabil by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,147,000 after acquiring an additional 763,647 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

