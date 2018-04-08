Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) will report sales of $120.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $132.20 million. Jagged Peak Energy posted sales of $39.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full-year sales of $120.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $672.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $787.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $722.00 million to $857.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 135.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

JAG stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,536.00, a PE ratio of -34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jagged Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 175,773 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $2,787,759.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Humber sold 2,664 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $34,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 787,789 shares of company stock worth $10,476,753.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

