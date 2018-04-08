James Hardie Industries (JHX) versus Forterra (FRTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) and James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

James Hardie Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Forterra does not pay a dividend. James Hardie Industries has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forterra and James Hardie Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra 1 4 2 0 2.14 James Hardie Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Forterra currently has a consensus target price of $12.29, indicating a potential upside of 47.84%. Given Forterra’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forterra is more favorable than James Hardie Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Forterra and James Hardie Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra -0.13% -44.06% -2.53% James Hardie Industries 12.27% -116.69% 11.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forterra and James Hardie Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra $1.58 billion 0.34 -$2.06 million ($0.79) -10.52 James Hardie Industries $1.92 billion 3.96 $276.50 million N/A N/A

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Forterra.

Volatility & Risk

Forterra has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of James Hardie Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Forterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats Forterra on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc. manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement products. It operates through four segments: North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Business, and Research and Development. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, fiberglass windows, exterior siding products, and related accessories products. Its fiber cement products are used in various markets, including new residential construction, manufactured housing, repair and remodeling, and commercial and industrial applications. James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

