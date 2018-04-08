7,838 Shares in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock traded down $9.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,692. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 52-week low of $154.83 and a 52-week high of $264.50.

