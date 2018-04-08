60,061 Shares in John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.16% of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. 2,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,524. John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

