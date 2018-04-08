Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NorthWestern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NorthWestern by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 72,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,678.32, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.33%. equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Corcoran sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $259,947.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $414,181. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

