Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 834.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2,516.17, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

