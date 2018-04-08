Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,619 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32,335.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 356,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 355,686 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 187,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 113,547 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 54,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

Shares of RDY opened at $32.39 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,487.27, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

