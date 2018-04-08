Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $205,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of RCI opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,820.35, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

