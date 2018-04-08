Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Strategic Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.78 on Friday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Schwab Strategic Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/jane-street-group-llc-takes-2-01-million-position-in-schwab-strategic-trust-scho-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.