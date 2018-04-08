Janus (CRYPTO:JNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $744,390.00

Janus (CURRENCY:JNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Janus token can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. Janus has a total market cap of $744,390.00 and $0.00 worth of Janus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Janus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00682304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00173774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035935 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Janus Token Profile

Janus’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Janus’ total supply is 25,201,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,020,335 tokens. Janus’ official Twitter account is @Janus_Token. The official website for Janus is janustoken.com. Janus’ official message board is medium.com/@Janus_Token.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Janus token is a crypto asset built and issued on the NXT blockchain and later on migrated to the Ardor blockchain. A total amount of 100,000,000 tokens will be issued, of which 97% will be destributed to ICO investors. The Janus ICO will be held with the collaboration of the NXT team, which will perform as an escrow agent. The Janus project will then donate 5% of the funds received to the development of the NXT and Ardor projects. The Janus token was created as a way to fund the Janus project and to allow token holders to share in the profits created by the Janus company through an automated and transparent dividends issuance system on the NXT platform. The company will also release an annual report in which its financial standing will be detailed along with key milestones achieved. Janus will be a software and services company that uses common technology to implement distinctly branded projects targeting a number of carfully selected markets. The Janus project has outlined content management, online and self publishing, marketplaces for targeted audiences and digital assets, online education technology, social fintech platforms, crypto financial services and social applications as some of the areas in which the company will develop solutions. “

Janus Token Trading

Janus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Janus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Janus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Janus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.