JavaScript Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,336.00 (JS)

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One JavaScript Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including ForkDelta and SouthXchange. JavaScript Token has a market cap of $28,336.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded 59.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00682140 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00173823 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token launched on October 21st, 2017. JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 tokens. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io.

JavaScript Token Token Trading

JavaScript Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to purchase JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JavaScript Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

