Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies (TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 4,437 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $626,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRV traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. 1,738,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $37,807.21, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.28). The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo set a $142.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

