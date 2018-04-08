Goldman Sachs Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €39.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a €39.80 ($49.14) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €31.00 ($38.27) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($40.12) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($32.10) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.39 ($39.99).

EPA DEC opened at €29.00 ($35.80) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/jcdecaux-dec-given-a-39-80-price-target-by-goldman-sachs-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.