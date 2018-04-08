Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.57 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.51.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $16.88. 6,183,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,839,103. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17,510.62, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

