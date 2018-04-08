Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Group

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $7.00 target price on Finish Line and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS upgraded Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

FINL opened at $13.51 on Friday. Finish Line has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $544.80, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINL. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,760,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finish Line during the fourth quarter valued at $4,108,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Finish Line during the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 356,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 198,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 189,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

