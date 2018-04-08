Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,003 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,613.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,120.46, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

