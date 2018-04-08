17,497 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $72,560,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $37,771,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $37,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after purchasing an additional 997,132 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

In related news, COO Morris E. Tolly sold 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $4,202,971.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 442,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,576,925.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,650 shares of company stock worth $8,790,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,267.57, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/jefferies-group-llc-buys-new-stake-in-builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-updated-updated.html.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.