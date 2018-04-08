Tenneco Inc (TEN) Stake Lessened by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tenneco by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,617. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $2,916.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 52.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenneco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world.

