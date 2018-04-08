WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Holdings Reduced by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,746,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 670,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd raised its holdings in WD-40 by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd now owns 357,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $581,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $214,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

WDFC opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,858.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $134.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that WD-40 will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

