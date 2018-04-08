HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €101.00 ($124.69) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup set a €98.00 ($120.99) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €0.58 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €80.38 ($99.23). 481,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 12-month high of €96.00 ($118.52).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

