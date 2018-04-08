Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy Rating for IP Group (IPO)

IP Group (LON:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of IP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

LON:IPO opened at GBX 125 ($1.75) on Friday. IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 102.40 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.40 ($2.36).

In other IP Group news, insider Alan John Aubrey acquired 81,000 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £98,010 ($137,577.20).

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

