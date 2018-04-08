Jeffrey E. Witherell Acquires 1,000 Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) Stock

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 1,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. Plymouth Industrial Reit had a negative return on equity of 98.43% and a negative net margin of 42.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc, formerly Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focused on single-tenant industrial properties and multi-tenant industrial properties. The Company also focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas.

