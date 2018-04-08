JELD-WEN (JELD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.27. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 366,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,433. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3,249.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.35.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Patrick Wright Tolbert bought 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $88,316.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,343 shares in the company, valued at $134,111.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

