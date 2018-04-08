JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.14. JetBlue Airways reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 5,738,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,643. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6,335.50, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55.

JetBlue Airways announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $67,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $69,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $40,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $365,420. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

