Jill Wittels Purchases 18,519 Shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Jill Wittels bought 18,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EMAN opened at $1.50 on Friday. eMagin has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.00.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 57.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on eMagin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module.

