Jin Coin Trading Up 18.3% This Week (CRYPTO:JIN)

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Jin Coin has a market cap of $148,065.00 and $0.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jin Coin has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00254921 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000196 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Jin Coin Coin Profile

JIN is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2016. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,524 coins. Jin Coin’s official website is www.jin-coin.com. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jin Coin Coin Trading

Jin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Jin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jin Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

