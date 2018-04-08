Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Buys 15,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 15,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.53 per share, with a total value of C$67,950.00.

CJ opened at C$4.42 on Friday. Cardinal Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$7.42.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Cardinal Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of C$97.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.70 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil-focused company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its Wainwright properties are located approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

