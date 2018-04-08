John Bean Technologies (JBT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Bean Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9332176983732 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,580.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.35 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo set a $130.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

