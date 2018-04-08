Insider Selling: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) CEO Sells 14,519 Shares of Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) CEO John Farahi sold 14,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $671,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,340 shares in the company, valued at $81,589,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Farahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, John Farahi sold 440 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $20,350.00.

On Friday, November 30th, John Farahi sold 100 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,725.00.

MCRI opened at $41.26 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $733.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.65%. sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRI. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

