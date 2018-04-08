CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells $415,472.00 in Stock

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.28, for a total transaction of $415,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $351.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,679.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $201.43 and a 52 week high of $378.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 117.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 277.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

