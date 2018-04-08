John Wiley & Sons Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of JW.A stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $3,628.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.99.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised John Wiley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on John Wiley & Sons from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/john-wiley-sons-jw-a-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32-on-april-18th-updated.html.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.