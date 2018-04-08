Analyzing John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) & 51job (JOBS)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW.A) and 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of 51job shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. 51job does not pay a dividend. John Wiley & Sons pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and 51job’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.72 billion 2.14 $113.64 million $3.00 21.52 51job $437.82 million 12.33 $57.15 million $2.11 41.42

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than 51job. John Wiley & Sons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 51job, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for John Wiley & Sons and 51job, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 2 0 0 2.00 51job 0 0 2 0 3.00

John Wiley & Sons currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. 51job has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.34%. Given John Wiley & Sons’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe John Wiley & Sons is more favorable than 51job.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and 51job’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 10.44% 18.07% 7.09% 51job 13.05% 15.72% 9.76%

Volatility and Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 51job has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

About 51job

51job, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China. The Company provides a range of human resource services in the categories, such as recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services provided by its Websites, and other human resource related services, including business process outsourcing, training, campus recruitment, professional assessment tools, salary and other human resource related surveys, human resource conferences and executive search services.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.