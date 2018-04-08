Head to Head Comparison: Johnson Controls International (JCI) vs. Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) and Harsco (NYSE:HSC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Controls International and Harsco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 2 8 5 0 2.20 Harsco 0 0 5 0 3.00

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $45.91, indicating a potential upside of 36.47%. Harsco has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Harsco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Harsco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $30.17 billion 1.03 $1.61 billion $2.60 12.94 Harsco $1.61 billion 1.03 $7.82 million $0.74 27.84

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Harsco. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Harsco does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Harsco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Harsco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harsco has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Harsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 5.92% 11.73% 4.86% Harsco 0.49% 30.82% 3.70%

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Harsco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, such as metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries. It also offers heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications; and high-security fencing products. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. It serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.