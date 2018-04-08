Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut to “Sell” at Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $124.55 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase cut Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $120.95 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $343,679.78, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

