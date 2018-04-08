Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s 8th Largest Position

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.3% of Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $343,679.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s 8th Largest Position” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/johnson-johnson-jnj-holdings-trimmed-by-thompson-rubinstein-investment-management-inc-or-updated.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.