Country Trust Bank Sells 61,205 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,205 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,837,000 after buying an additional 3,289,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,661,000 after buying an additional 3,023,110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,433,000 after buying an additional 2,581,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,777,000 after buying an additional 2,534,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.58.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $350,682.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

