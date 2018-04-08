Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating and a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eurobank EFG upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Evolution Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

In related news, CFO David Joe sold 10,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $85,631.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,538.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $95,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,238 shares of company stock worth $2,252,989.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 308,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 164,097 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,489,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,459 shares during the period. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 227,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 121,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,380 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

