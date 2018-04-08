Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JYNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.49.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 91,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,289. Joint has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Joint had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 3,839.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/joint-jynt-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.