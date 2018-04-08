Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €20.40 ($25.19) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.10 ($19.88) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.33 ($20.16).

Shares of BIT:G traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €15.73 ($19.42). The stock had a trading volume of 13,790,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($20.35).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

