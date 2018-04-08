zooplus (ZO1) Given a €205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($156.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($185.19) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €155.30 ($191.73).

ZO1 stock traded up €0.50 ($0.62) during trading on Thursday, reaching €144.70 ($178.64). 7,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 12 month low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a 12 month high of €200.15 ($247.10).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

