JPMorgan Chase set a €275.00 ($339.51) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €270.00 ($333.33) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS set a €275.00 ($339.51) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($345.68) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €280.00 ($345.68) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €267.69 ($330.48).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €247.50 ($305.56) on Thursday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($321.67).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) PT Set at €275.00 by JPMorgan Chase” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/jpmorgan-chase-analysts-give-lvmh-moet-hennessy-louis-vuitton-mc-a-275-00-price-target-updated.html.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.