JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history, with the company surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The bank’s efforts to manage expenses, higher interest rates and rising loan demand will likely continue to benefit its financials. Also, lower tax rates will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. However, fee income growth challenges (mainly due to a slowdown in trading activities and dismal capital markets performance) remains a major concern for the company. Also, litigation hassles make us apprehensive.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.98 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.58.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,906,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,024,250. JPMorgan Chase has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $383,967.56, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 4.2% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,513,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 5.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,082,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 11.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

