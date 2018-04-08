EnQuest (LON:ENQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a GBX 41 ($0.58) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENQ. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.38) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Whitman Howard reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 25.80 ($0.36).

Shares of LON ENQ traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 28.05 ($0.39). 7,834,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.25 ($0.66).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/jpmorgan-chase-co-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-enquest-enq-updated-updated.html.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.