Robinson Value Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase accounts for approximately 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday. Vetr downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374,392.41, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

