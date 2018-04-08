JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase makes up 1.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,729,000 after buying an additional 3,717,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,965,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,468,000 after buying an additional 847,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,714,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,729,000 after buying an additional 765,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,683,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,677,000 after buying an additional 176,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,083,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,118,000 after buying an additional 313,968 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $383,967.56, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nomura set a $115.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised JPMorgan Chase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.07 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/jpmorgan-chase-jpm-holdings-trimmed-by-terril-brothers-inc.html.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.