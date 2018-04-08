JPMorgan Chase Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) received a €10.00 ($12.35) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €10.60 ($13.09) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.80 ($15.80) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.45 ($12.90).

Shares of ETR:TC1 opened at €8.43 ($10.41) on Thursday. Tele Columbus has a twelve month low of €7.96 ($9.83) and a twelve month high of €10.40 ($12.84).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/jpmorgan-chase-reiterates-10-00-price-target-for-tele-columbus-tc1-updated.html.

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.